Mario Zucca

We Are Living in a Robot Moment

Mario Zucca
Mario Zucca
  • Save
We Are Living in a Robot Moment humor funny fun robotics robots grantland editorial illustration zucca mario
Download color palette

New illo fro Grantland. http://bit.ly/1NYIW8p

View all tags
Posted on Sep 25, 2015
Mario Zucca
Mario Zucca

More by Mario Zucca

View profile
    • Like