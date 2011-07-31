Jason Kirtley

BOSS BR-800 iPad App EQ Area

Jason Kirtley
Jason Kirtley
Hire Me
  • Save
BOSS BR-800 iPad App EQ Area ipad eq knob audio app mixer slider
Download color palette

EQ area for BOSS BR-800 iPad App concept I am working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2011
Jason Kirtley
Jason Kirtley
Senior UI/UX Designer in Austin TX
Hire Me

More by Jason Kirtley

View profile
    • Like