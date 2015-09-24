Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thomas Michel
Mention

New Mention.com

Thomas Michel
Mention
Thomas Michel for Mention
Hire Us
  • Save
New Mention.com illustrations web clean minimalist ux ui startup website page landing mention
Download color palette

We are really excited to announce that, this week, we released our brand new website mention.com to all of our English speaking users.

Mention is growing really fast and it was time to refresh (and fix) the good old mention.com. Since we slowly switch our vision to become a 100% B2B product, we had to show a slightly new identity and highlight different use cases, promises and features.

We also smoothed up our Signup funnel and so far we got 17% improvement on our conversion rate!

Check it out here

--

👉 Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.

💙 Follow me on Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Sep 24, 2015
Mention
Mention
Social listening tool to get closer to your customers
Hire Us

More by Mention

View profile
    • Like