New Mention.com

We are really excited to announce that, this week, we released our brand new website mention.com to all of our English speaking users.

Mention is growing really fast and it was time to refresh (and fix) the good old mention.com. Since we slowly switch our vision to become a 100% B2B product, we had to show a slightly new identity and highlight different use cases, promises and features.

We also smoothed up our Signup funnel and so far we got 17% improvement on our conversion rate!

