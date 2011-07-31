Jonathan Mazaltov

Logotype Blueprint

"VC" vector was created in Photoshop for a client, then I imported into Cinema 4D to add textures etc. Finally finishing off the blueprint effect, as well as adding some additional shading in Photoshop. Pretty happy with the abstract result.

Posted on Jul 31, 2011
