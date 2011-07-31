Rames Harikrishnasamy

Batman Logo

Rames Harikrishnasamy
Rames Harikrishnasamy
  • Save
Batman Logo vector illustration batman logo superhero
Download color palette

Vector Art : Batman Logo

Done using Flash CS4

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2011
Rames Harikrishnasamy
Rames Harikrishnasamy

More by Rames Harikrishnasamy

View profile
    • Like