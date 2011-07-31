Sawyer Hollenshead

Django Dash

Sawyer Hollenshead
Sawyer Hollenshead
  • Save
Django Dash django dash web app 48 hours red bull proposalmatic
Download color palette

If all goes according to plan, the Dumbwaiter crew and myself will be launching this web app in the next 8 hours as our entry into Django Dash (http://djangodash.com/), which is a competition to build a Django app in only 48 hours.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2011
Sawyer Hollenshead
Sawyer Hollenshead

More by Sawyer Hollenshead

View profile
    • Like