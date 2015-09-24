Camilo Vera

Awkward Dribbble Debut

Camilo Vera
Camilo Vera
  • Save
Awkward Dribbble Debut weirdo 90s call casting nerd new debut vhs
Download color palette

Just joined the dribbble clique I can't help but feel like 7-year-old me.
Special thanks Daissy Linares for the invite!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 24, 2015
Camilo Vera
Camilo Vera
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Camilo Vera

View profile
    • Like