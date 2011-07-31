As seen on Flavorpill, Society6, Design Taxi, My Modern Met, Laughing Squid and thers.

I designed these minimal fairy tale posters about a year and a half ago. They seem to be getting a lot of attention right now so I thought I would share them here. Click here to see it bigger http://www.squareinchdesign.com/alice-in-wonderland/ Feel free to buy one too :)