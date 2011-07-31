Nadim Raad

The Board — Details

Nadim Raad
Nadim Raad
  • Save
The Board — Details ipad application board france flip news elections
Download color palette

The Board provides a lean-back user interface with no or little interruptions. In this mode, the user has access to all customized news, videos and everything coming from social networks dealing with his chosen themes.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2011
Nadim Raad
Nadim Raad

More by Nadim Raad

View profile
    • Like