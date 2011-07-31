✖ Artur Hilger

Clown

✖ Artur Hilger
✖ Artur Hilger
  • Save
Clown laladie clown horror cross ipad ios concept art iphone game
Download color palette

Another one of many concept artworks that I've created for my upcoming iOS game - "Laladie". This one was sketched in an iPad (with Autodesk's Sketchbook Pro on board).

More info on "Laladie": http://facebook.com/laladie

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2011
✖ Artur Hilger
✖ Artur Hilger

More by ✖ Artur Hilger

View profile
    • Like