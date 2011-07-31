32px in progress #1

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
It´s been a long since the last time I decided to design something, in that case it was a 48px icons pack, so thought that I should return with some 32 pixels icons. These are only the first ones of a bigger package of them :)
What do you guys think about these ones? Some of them still miss the shadows but that is something that I will work on. And the most important thing, did you think that all of them keep the same design style?
Thanks in advance for every feedback that for sure I will appreciate a lot