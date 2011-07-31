Evgeniya Rodina

Getplanet main illustration

Evgeniya Rodina
Evgeniya Rodina
  • Save
Getplanet main illustration illustration character tourist water man
Download color palette

I did this illustration in 2009 for getplanet.ru. This is a man, who is dreaming and planning his vacation at home on the armchair. Getplanet service will help him in his plan.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2011
Evgeniya Rodina
Evgeniya Rodina

More by Evgeniya Rodina

View profile
    • Like