iPhone 4 Retina images

I really enjoy doing CSS for iPhone/iPad. I can go nuts with CSS3, and do fun things like separate styles for iPhone 3/4/iPad.

Recently I read about background-size , and had to use it in a project I just finished up for a client.

I have been doing a ton of coding the last few months, so it feels fitting that I post a code shot. Tried to get design work done, but it hasn't really been paying the bills lately >.<