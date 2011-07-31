Max Rudberg

Darkroom Film Development Icon

This is an icon I made for a friend in 2008. The app would have had similar functionality to Hipstamatic or Instagram, but was never finished. The icon was made in Cinema 4D with some touchups done in Photoshop afterwards.

Posted on Jul 31, 2011
