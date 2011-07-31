Clay Cauley

WIP - Identity Crisis

Clay Cauley
Clay Cauley
  • Save
WIP - Identity Crisis mario super brother luigi green
Download color palette

I got bored working on website coding and design, so I took a break and started something fun. It's called Identity Crisis, and involves Mario and Luigi :-)

Made in Illustrator, so it's not really that pixely or jagged.

More is coming soon as I start to finish it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2011
Clay Cauley
Clay Cauley

More by Clay Cauley

View profile
    • Like