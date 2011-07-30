Matt Gentile

Dial v2

Matt Gentile
Matt Gentile
  • Save
Dial v2 art control design dial interaction interface knob photoshop psd scratches ui user ux vector web element icondeposit
Download color palette

Like always, the PSD is available here: http://www.icondeposit.com/design:dial-version-2

This is version 2 of my recent post "Dial" (rebound). I detailed it more and made the scratches stand out a bit more. I made this in vector format, so you can re-scale it to any size if needed. It also includes a well organized, grouped layered PSD (fully layered).

Dial
Rebound of
Dial
By Matt Gentile
Matt Gentile
Matt Gentile

More by Matt Gentile

View profile
    • Like