Diorama ios 8bit game flip ami spark mine gears the last rocket i bent my wookie
Banged out a trailer/teaser site for The Last Rocket. Both will go up on Monday.

TLR is go.

(D'oh! Posted the off frame of the flashing play button animation. You'll have to use your imagination ;)

Posted on Jul 30, 2011
