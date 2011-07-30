Graham Erwin

Weirdo

Graham Erwin
Graham Erwin
Hire Me
  • Save
Weirdo screen print in progress xray portrait snail birdie
Download color palette

Semi-self-portrait/art print in progress. I'm realizing I'm definitely the opposite of a minimalist...

View it larger on my blog: http://grahamerwin.blogspot.com/2011/07/portrait-progress.html

5a616ca9bc750ba022a8ab56c7616fc8
Rebound of
Face!
By Graham Erwin
View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2011
Graham Erwin
Graham Erwin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Graham Erwin

View profile
    • Like