BOSS BR80 Stereo Mic iPhone add-on

BOSS BR80 Stereo Mic iPhone add-on microphone iphone app
Design for add on input jack for the iPhone. This add on for the BOSS BR-80 iPhone app allows for true Stereo recording.

Posted on Jul 30, 2011
