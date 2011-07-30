Jason Krieger

dsktps - NOW LIVE!

dsktps
So happy to finally launch my new project: dsktps

Every monday, we'll have a brand new desktop wallpaper from a different artist/photographer in resolutions for desktop, mobile and tablet. Even made the site responsive too (my first stab at it, go go media queries).

We have our first wallpaper coming out this monday, august 1st. Can't wait! In the meantime, you can hit up the site and grab a wallpaper of the image above.

Posted on Jul 30, 2011
NYC based... Product Designer. Photographer. Gamer.

