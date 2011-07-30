Mark Malek

Autocomplete & Drop down combo

Mark Malek
Mark Malek
  • Save
Autocomplete & Drop down combo ui css3 app texture web app autocomplete dropdown input
Download color palette

Users can search for their template either by typing in the input, results will be filtered as they type. Or they can use the drop down to find their template.

I didn't create the icons, they are strictly placeholders :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2011
Mark Malek
Mark Malek

More by Mark Malek

View profile
    • Like