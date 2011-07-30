Travis Ladue

AMMO

Travis Ladue
Travis Ladue
Hire Me
  • Save
AMMO michigan shirt travis ladue
Download color palette

Logo I did for an organization my brother started at The University of Michigan medical school. The American Men's Medical Organization.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2011
Travis Ladue
Travis Ladue
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Travis Ladue

View profile
    • Like