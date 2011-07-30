Personal Logo v1

Jason King

My first upload on Dribbble. The dots close to the J are meant to resemble a smiley face.

I'm not sure which abbreviated version to go with (one of the two on the bottom), or how to improve the design. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated!

Posted on Jul 30, 2011
