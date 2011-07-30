Blake Suarez

Roald the Lion

Blake Suarez
Blake Suarez
Hire Me
  • Save
Roald the Lion lion head smile
Download color palette

Working on a new project. Based on an old character that has been sitting under folders and folders in my external hard drive.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2011
Blake Suarez
Blake Suarez
Graphic Designer and Illustratorerer
Hire Me

More by Blake Suarez

View profile
    • Like