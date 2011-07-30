WinterBoard Icon

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I started the icon trying to create the 'candy bar goo' that's seen on some WinterBoard icons, but obviously covering the whole icon, but as it went on it started looking more like a 'Space' base rather than goo, so I went with that, I quite like the outcome. Any critique would be great :)