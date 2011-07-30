Greg Eckler

Jeopardy!

Greg Eckler
Greg Eckler
  • Save
Jeopardy! quiz class html css
Download color palette

So this is how I'm handling the first quiz in my History of Graphic Design class, by having them play Jeopardy! It is all coded out HTML and CSS. I have it hidden online if you want to check it out message me. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2011
Greg Eckler
Greg Eckler

More by Greg Eckler

View profile
    • Like