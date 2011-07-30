Nadir Balcikli

Stiff Stays

Nadir Balcikli
Nadir Balcikli
  • Save
Stiff Stays logo monogram
Download color palette

Stiff Stays specializes in high-quality stainless steel and titanium collar stays for men.

343b31dd8a7a538a6025cd117d3e4cc6
Rebound of
SS Monogram - Collar
By Nadir Balcikli
View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2011
Nadir Balcikli
Nadir Balcikli

More by Nadir Balcikli

View profile
    • Like