Ben Briggs

Orbitron Blockquote

Ben Briggs
Ben Briggs
  • Save
Orbitron Blockquote orbitron chunkfive
Download color palette

Couldn't resist doing another when I came across these quotes from the free typeface Orbitron. Quote is from here.

05c662ab7600d253724cb33d6f7a0cc9
Rebound of
REBOUND ME! — Blockquote
By Rogie
View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2011
Ben Briggs
Ben Briggs

More by Ben Briggs

View profile
    • Like