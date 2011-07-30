David F. Weiss

dfw rebound 2

Black outline. Different gray background. I think the light blue stands out more on this background. Not sure if that shade of gray and black play nicely together. Feedback welcome!

Rebound of
Posted on Jul 30, 2011
