Konstantinos Kordopatis

Web Logo

Konstantinos Kordopatis
Konstantinos Kordopatis
  • Save
Web Logo logo web design logo design texture
Download color palette

Logo for my upcoming website. Any feedback would be much appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2011
Konstantinos Kordopatis
Konstantinos Kordopatis

More by Konstantinos Kordopatis

View profile
    • Like