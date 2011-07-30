Nathan Hornby

3Degrees Labs - Download button
I'm doing a little weekend working for the labs.

We're currently trying to nail down the detail page of our resource site, so this is where you'll get the file summary and option to download the file. Imagine that image preview above the yellow banner to be very much like the Dribbble preview, except with a wide aspect.

CC more than welcome.

Posted on Jul 30, 2011
