Recess (for two weeks)

From the archives: recess

I'm posting this rather old one from the archives because I'm going to have a little recess with my family from approx. August 1st to 15th.

We're going to travel with the camper, probably heading to the South of Europe, and we're looking forward to it after a full blown year of hard and focussed work.

With this huge current list of new projects, and a few inquiries coming in each day, it almost feels unethical to sneak out. .But planning a recess for a few weeks would otherwise be impossible to plan ahead, so I decided to draw the line here.

P.s. this one is currently featured in Logopond's gallery, together with my Avenude.

Drop by & say hi at http://logopond.com/gallery/detail/122022