Constant Preview

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So, a while back I created a Chrome extension that keeps the shot next to the comments as you scroll down, so you don't have to keep referring to the top of the page when you want to see what a comment is talking about. Having recently switched (back!) to Safari, I just had to build it for Safari too. So, here it is for everyone to enjoy - I personally find it incredibly useful!
Safari: http://cl.ly/8ukJ
And the original Chrome: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/kgahbnindhmilcgcmfdlokingifddkkg?hl=en