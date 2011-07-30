Constant Preview

Ben Cardy

So, a while back I created a Chrome extension that keeps the shot next to the comments as you scroll down, so you don't have to keep referring to the top of the page when you want to see what a comment is talking about. Having recently switched (back!) to Safari, I just had to build it for Safari too. So, here it is for everyone to enjoy - I personally find it incredibly useful!

Safari: http://cl.ly/8ukJ
And the original Chrome: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/kgahbnindhmilcgcmfdlokingifddkkg?hl=en

Posted on Jul 30, 2011
