Mosman research #2: e

Mosman research #2: e
Here is the “e”. From the first version on the left to the latest one on the right, I increased the width and enlarged the eye, smoother terminal and curves got a bit more angular in the latest version. I think I'm going to call this font “Mosman”, just because this is where I live, it's its birthplace :)

Posted on Jul 30, 2011
