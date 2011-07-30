Mosman research #2: e

Here is the “e”. From the first version on the left to the latest one on the right, I increased the width and enlarged the eye, smoother terminal and curves got a bit more angular in the latest version. I think I'm going to call this font “Mosman”, just because this is where I live, it's its birthplace :)

Previous posts :

