Kerem Suer

App gallery sketch

Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
  • Save
App gallery sketch web ui sketch wireframe dot grid book pencil design
Download color palette

Trying to nail down a layout for our app gallery page. So you awesome developers can use our API and create even awesomer apps and submit them to the app gallery for better exposure.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2011
Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kerem Suer

View profile
    • Like