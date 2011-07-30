Matt Hauth

Edgewater at Millpond

Matt Hauth
Matt Hauth
  • Save
Edgewater at Millpond blue circle water apartments edgewater millpond astoria oregon
Download color palette

A new version of a logo for a senior apartment complex on the coast of Oregon. Took some inspiration from http://drbl.in/bFfv by adding the circle. Thoughts always welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2011
Matt Hauth
Matt Hauth

More by Matt Hauth

View profile
    • Like