52 Words is now live

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I started a new group on our site mlkshk.com called 52 Words. Every Friday I'm going to post a new word, every one in the group gets until the following Friday to post something about that word.
The shake is really for everyone, but as a graphic designer I wanted something loose and fun to work on once a week since we're running our own website right now where I mostly expand upon the design I came up last year. ^_^
Anyway! If you want to join us, sign up for a mlkshk account and then ask for an invite to the shake. Should be a good time for all.
http://mlkshk.com/52words