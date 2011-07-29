52 Words is now live

I started a new group on our site mlkshk.com called 52 Words. Every Friday I'm going to post a new word, every one in the group gets until the following Friday to post something about that word.

The shake is really for everyone, but as a graphic designer I wanted something loose and fun to work on once a week since we're running our own website right now where I mostly expand upon the design I came up last year. ^_^

Anyway! If you want to join us, sign up for a mlkshk account and then ask for an invite to the shake. Should be a good time for all.

http://mlkshk.com/52words