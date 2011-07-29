Alex Odam

Alex Odam Films

Alex Odam
Alex Odam
  • Save
Alex Odam Films alex odam films thealexfrom1994
Download color palette

Full Size: http://cl.ly/8vLg

A concept for a logo for my films. Not 100% sure on name & design but I think it looks pretty cool. Inspired by 'Majestic Films' logo

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Alex Odam
Alex Odam

More by Alex Odam

View profile
    • Like