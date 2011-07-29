Carol Rivello

Brazil - Work in Progress

Carol Rivello
Carol Rivello
  • Save
Brazil - Work in Progress brazil brasil flag illustration brochure
Download color palette

Creating a brochure about solar energy in Brazil. This is an illustration - a work in progress - for one of the pages. Any comments and suggestions are welcomed :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Carol Rivello
Carol Rivello

More by Carol Rivello

View profile
    • Like