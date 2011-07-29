Ryan Ford

Fashionista

Ryan Ford
Ryan Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
Fashionista logo gold shiny
Download color palette

Logo work in progress that I probably won't end up using entirely. Did some rendering on it to show a possible implementation. Wanted to share. The basic forms were completely hand-drawn; it's not some font I slapped on.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Ryan Ford
Ryan Ford
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ryan Ford

View profile
    • Like