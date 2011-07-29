Larry Buchanan

Transparency

Larry Buchanan
Larry Buchanan
  • Save
Transparency screenprint indiana awesome
Download color palette

Transparency output and ready for tomorrow ... we'll see if the black holds up.

Ab72f909923543cc2ded47dfc6ce60d2
Rebound of
Screen Shot 2011 07 29 At 3.54.54 Pm
By Larry Buchanan
View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Larry Buchanan
Larry Buchanan

More by Larry Buchanan

View profile
    • Like