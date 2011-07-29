Sunny Tellone

Tiny Robot Factory Business Cards

Sunny Tellone
Sunny Tellone
  • Save
Tiny Robot Factory Business Cards robot illustration vector business card design
Download color palette

Portion of Tiny Robot Factory's new business cards. It's not easy finding something new to do with a cog!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Sunny Tellone
Sunny Tellone

More by Sunny Tellone

View profile
    • Like