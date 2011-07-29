Josh LaFayette

Teen Angst

Josh LaFayette
Josh LaFayette
  • Save
Teen Angst type envelope blue pattern sharpie
Download color palette

Working on some type treatments for Red Square. I was experimenting to see if writing on patterned paper would give the type interesting edges when scanned in. It didn't.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Josh LaFayette
Josh LaFayette

More by Josh LaFayette

View profile
    • Like