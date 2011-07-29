Joshua Bryant

Sprout

Fun little internal project for a hack day we just had, something like an internal Twitter where we can share links and such with each other … Fun little app to throw a design & logo for in less than a day.

Idea for logo shamelessly ripped from the internets, but I liked this execution with a typeface from Parachute.

Posted on Jul 29, 2011
