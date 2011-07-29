Sam Jones

Photos

Sam Jones
Sam Jones
  • Save
Photos ios icon photos alku app theme sam jones iphone theme
Download color palette

Big thanks to Nik and Vincent for helping me out with some critique on these, there's also a Lion 'Lake' picture version. I used the typical MobileMe and my two favourite Lion walls.

Hope you like 'em.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Sam Jones
Sam Jones

More by Sam Jones

View profile
    • Like