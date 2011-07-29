Tyler Sticka

Backabit.com refresh (mobile first)

Tyler Sticka
Tyler Sticka
  • Save
Backabit.com refresh (mobile first) backabit ramps mobile
Download color palette

Redesigning backabit.com with a responsive design. Starting with mobile since we make mobile games. This originally had more texture and background detail, but I keep wanting to scale it back. Putting it here to see if tomatoes get thrown with its current simplicity.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Tyler Sticka
Tyler Sticka

More by Tyler Sticka

View profile
    • Like