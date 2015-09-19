MadeByStudioJQ

Giddy+Up Compositon [1]

Giddy+Up Compositon [1] poster posters art horses color swiss abstract type collection
Playing with the various jockey shirt designs and merging them into a visual / ident for Giddy+Up
Basically just having abit of fun with colours, shapes and textures :)

See the presentation here

Giddy+Up Visual
Posted on Sep 19, 2015
