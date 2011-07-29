Larry Buchanan

Screen Shot 2011 07 29 At 3.54.54 Pm

Larry Buchanan
Larry Buchanan
  • Save
Screen Shot 2011 07 29 At 3.54.54 Pm screenprint indiana awesome
Download color palette

Preparing some art for a screen printing workshop tomorrow ... I need some help choosing the design. Any thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2011
Larry Buchanan
Larry Buchanan

More by Larry Buchanan

View profile
    • Like