Albin Hübsch

Archcopter android application

Albin Hübsch
Albin Hübsch
  • Save
Archcopter android application hexacopter drone archaeologist app ui design application android
Download color palette

A while ago I did a project together with some cool people where we built an hexacopter for archaeologists to scan the ground. I was in charge of the android application. Here's a sneak peak :).

View all tags
Posted on Sep 19, 2015
Albin Hübsch
Albin Hübsch

More by Albin Hübsch

View profile
    • Like