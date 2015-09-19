thecloudartist

happyfied stickerpack - packaging design

packaging design super mario
I made this prototype of my new packaging for my own stickerpacks. What do you think?

P.S.: YES i really love good old pixelgames <3
P.S.: Try out my new pay what you want store: http://shop.thecloudartist.com

Posted on Sep 19, 2015
